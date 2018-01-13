Fire fighters responding to a call at a Columbus Avenue home this morning had to dig out a fire hydrant from a snowbank to extinguish the flames.

At around 8:16 a.m., multiple 911 callers reported smoke coming from a 2-storey home at 241 Columbus Ave., according to an Ottawa Fire Services news release.

Fire was found in one room in a basement apartment, and no injuries were reported.

Here’s the reason why we ask that you take a moment to shovel out a hydrant near you. Due to a fire, crews had to dig out this #hydrant on Columbus this morning that was buried in snow and ice. #EverySecondCounts #Ottnews pic.twitter.com/8Ztrx8CqwS — @MessierOnFire

A fire services spokesperson confirmed fire fighters on scene had to dig out a fire hydrant that was buried in a snowbank and use steam to thaw it.

Fire prevention and investigation officer Marc Messier advised residents to keep fire hydrants clear of snow and ice in a tweet on Saturday morning.

The cause of the fire is unknown.