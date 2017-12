No one was hurt after a violent industrial fire broke out Sunday morning east of Wakefield, Que.

The fire started shortly before noon in a garage at 960 Edelweiss Road, which housed machinery owned by Construction Edelweiss.

Several explosions were heard after firefighters arrived on the scene, according to Radio-Canada.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, but investigators do not believe it was suspicious.

It happened roughly 30 kilometres north of Ottawa.