Fire forces 17 patients out of Gatineau psychiatric hospital

Seventeen patients at the Pierre-Janet psychiatric hospital in Gatineau will have to spend the night in a gymnasium after a fire forced them from their beds Tuesday.

"We put mattresses on the floor and installed screens," said Geneviève Côté, spokesperson for the Outaouais Integrated Health and Social Services Centre (CISSS).

Côté said 43 patients were taken out of the hospital, 17 of which will stay in the gym in the youth pavilion for at least one night. The rest of the patients were allowed to return to their rooms.

Crews started to clean up the damage caused by smoke.

Officials believe that the 17 patients will be able to return to their rooms within a few days.

"Tomorrow there will be a stakeholder meeting to develop the action plan over the next few days," Côté said.