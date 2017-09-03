A two-alarm fire displaced residents from an Orléans row house unit Sunday morning.

In a media release, Ottawa Fire Services said a neighbour called 911 reporting a basement fire at 747 Hancock Cres. at 10:51 a.m.

Residents had already evacuated themselves from their homes by the time firefighters arrived on scene. Shortly after they began to extinguish the fire, it spread into the wall of an adjacent unit, said the fire department.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a 2nd Alarm in the 700 block of Hancock Crescent. Fire was in the middle unit of a 6-door row. pic.twitter.com/00irjM115o — @OFSFirePhoto

The fire was put out just before noon.

Ottawa Fire Services did not know how many residents had to be displaced from their homes, but said none of them needed assistance from victim services.

No injuries were reported.

Damage from the fire is estimated at approximately $70,000.