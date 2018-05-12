Skip to Main Content
Firefighters quickly douse fire at Nepean building

Firefighters quickly douse fire at Nepean building

It took fire crews only 20 minutes to put out a fire Saturday morning at the Central Precast building on Bongard Avenue.

Staff at Central Precast building reported heavy black smoke from roof

Firefighters were quick to extinguish a fire on the roof of a commercial building in Nepean Saturday morning. 

Crews were called to the Central Precast site at 25 Bongard Ave. at 10:48 a.m. after receiving a call from staff reporting heavy black smoke from the building, Ottawa Fire Services said in a news release. 

Firefighters brought the fire under control at 11:07 a.m. and traced the fire to a compressor unit on the roof. 

An investigator is looking into the cause of the fire and will assess the damage. 

No injuries were reported. 

