Firefighters quickly douse fire at Nepean building

Firefighters were quick to extinguish a fire on the roof of a commercial building in Nepean Saturday morning.

Crews were called to the Central Precast site at 25 Bongard Ave. at 10:48 a.m. after receiving a call from staff reporting heavy black smoke from the building, Ottawa Fire Services said in a news release.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at 11:07 a.m. and traced the fire to a compressor unit on the roof.

An investigator is looking into the cause of the fire and will assess the damage.

No injuries were reported.