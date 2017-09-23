An early morning fire at a Canada Post building in the city's south end caused $500,000 in damages, fire officials said.

Ottawa Fire Services was called to the fire at a four-storey building at 720 Heron Rd. around 6:37 a.m. Saturday.

When firefighters arrived on scene they could see heavy black smoke billowing from the second floor on the east side of the building, Ottawa Fire Services said in a release. Flames were also visible on the first floor.

The heat from the flames was so intense it caused some windows to break.

The three-alarm fire was under control by around 7:20 a.m.

Ottawa firefighters on scene of a 3rd Alarm fire at 720 Heron Road. Fire in on the 2nd floor of a 4 storey Canada Post office building. pic.twitter.com/YIiygtyGv2 — @OFSFirePhoto

No employees were inside the building at the time of the fire, a spokesperson said. Most of the damage to the building is due to smoke.

A fire inspector is investigating the cause of the fire.