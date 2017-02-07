A family of four and their pet dog are homeless after a fire broke out in their Barrhaven home late Monday night.

Ottawa firefighters responded to a report of a basement fire at a detached home at 19 Westwinds Pl., near Woodroffe Avenue and Strandherd Drive, just before midnight.

By the time fire crews arrived the fire had spread, with heavy smoke visible at the front door.

The family of four and their pet dog had managed to get out safely.

The fire continued to grow, so out of concern for their own safety firefighters took a defensive position, moving back outside the home and continuing to pour water on it, according to fire Chief Jim Cochrane.

Cause still being determined

Emergency workers from the Red Cross and Salvation Army were called to the scene to assist the family.

OC Transpo also provided a bus to shelter the family and firefighters.

The fire was put out within a couple of hours, with initial damage estimated at $275,000 for the building and $150,000 for its contents.

Fire investigators are now trying to determine the cause of the fire.