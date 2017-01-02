Five people, including a young couple with a newborn baby, have been temporarily displaced after a fire New Year's Day in Aylmer.

Firefighters were called to a three-storey building at 29 Rue du Patrimoine shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday night.

The fire broke out in an upstairs unit and spread to the building's roof, according to a release from Gatineau's fire department.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control shortly before 10:30 p.m.

The family has been taken into the care of the Red Cross, the fire department said.

Damage to the building is estimated at $80,000.