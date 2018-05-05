Dozens of residents affected by fire in Gatineau

Dozens of people were forced to leave their homes Saturday morning after a fire broke out at a residential building in Gatineau.

The Gatineau Police Service received a call at 8:50 a.m. about a fire at a 68-unit, four-storey building on 78 Pearson St. in Gatineau's Aylmer district.

By noon Saturday most residents were able to return to their homes.

Police say the cause could be arson and they are continuing to investigate.

Firefighters estimate the damage to be at $5,000.