Nearly 200 residents affected by fire in Gatineau

Nearly 200 people were forced to leave their homes Saturday morning after a fire broke out at a residential building in Gatineau.

The Gatineau Police Service received a call at 8:50 a.m. about a fire at a four-storey residential building on 78 Pearson St. in Gatineau's Aylmer district.

Around 150 to 200 residents were forced to leave the building.

Many residents returned to their homes around 11 a.m. Saturday, but some people, from eight other units, have not been able to do so.

Police say the cause could be arson and are continuing to investigate.