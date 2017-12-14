Students and faculty were forced out of three of Algonquin College's main buildings Thursday morning after a fire broke out in an outdoor construction area.

Fire crews responded to the scene just after 9:30 a.m.

The fire occurred in the campus's central courtyard, where a new library is being built.

Rob Swartz, a first-year nursing student, was in one of the buildings overlooking the courtyard.

He said many students initially didn't think the alarm was real, but then panicked after word spread that a fire had indeed broken out.

"Its a school, so there are always fire alarms here that don't really amount to anything," he said.

"When you actually get a real situation I think people just panic and freeze and don't know what to do."

I didn't have a good view since I'm in the ACCE building but there is a fire at Algonquin right now. pic.twitter.com/tjpbMKPqXD — @Not__Smart

While making his way to the closest exit Swartz heard a loud bang. "My first instinct was, 'Is everyone OK?'"

Ottawa Fire Services has confirmed there were gas cylinders in the construction area, but has not confirmed any explosions.

The fire was deemed under control just after 10 a.m. and students were allowed back into the buildings shortly after to resume classes.