Firefighters battle blaze at abandoned Kanata farmhouse

A fire at an abandoned farmhouse sent smoke cascading across the north end of Kanata Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to 1055 Klondike Rd. at around 3:30 p.m. after receiving 911 calls about flames and thick black smoke coming from the house.

Not long afterwards, the roof and rear addition to the farmhouse collapsed.

According to Ottawa Fire Services, no injuries have been reported.

Still, the thick plumes of smoke had a number of people in the neighbourhood curious about what was going on.

Walter Arksey lives only a few blocks away from the scene and shot video of the fire.

Fire crews fight a blaze at a Kanata farmhouse on June 10, 2018. 0:33

A fire investigator has been dispatched to the scene, the fire department said.