Man taken to hospital after shooting in Findlay Creek

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot on Gracewood Crescent near Findlay Creek and Albion Road Friday evening, according to police.

Ottawa police say the man had just gotten out of his vehicle on the residential street in the city's south end when he was fired upon. Several people called 911 shortly after 8 p.m.

The man appeared to have been shot in the leg and was taken to hospital for treatment, Duty Insp. John Medeiros said.

The guns and gangs unit is leading the investigation, Medeiros said.

This is Ottawa's tenth shooting of 2018.

Police are asking anyone with information to submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by using the Ottawa police app.