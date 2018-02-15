Kory Earle received applause and support Tuesday night as he told a packed meeting in Carleton Place about his plan to ask the province for a law allowing communities to dump elected officials who run afoul of code of conduct rules.

It's called recall legislation, and in British Columbia for instance, residents can petition for a by-election, effectively turfing a sitting member of the provincial legislature.

"What we need is tough legislation," Earle told the meeting room, "so that when politicians get out of hand, the people can recall them."

He had his eye on one politician in particular.

Carleton Place Mayor Louis Anotakos has been under fire after a second damning report from the town's integrity commissioner finding the mayor breached code of conduct rules again.

On Tuesday night, the six-member council meted out the only punishment they have in their arsenal – they voted to dock the mayor's pay – the harshest penalty under the act.

Carleton Place Mayor Louis Antonakos received 270 days docked pay and had his discretionary fund eliminated. The penalties are called 'toothless.' (Amanda Pfeffer/CBC)

Despite multiple calls for his resignation from members of the audience as well as councillors, Anotakos can't be forced from office.

"You're pretty well in there for the term," said deputy mayor Jerry Flynn, who supports Earle's efforts to seek provincial help.

"There's so much going on with municipal politics these days, it's really something that should be looked at."

Earle had accused the mayor of bullying and was behind one of the complaints investigated by the integrity commissioner.

As an advocate for people with intellectual disabilities – Earle already has a planned meeting with officials in Premier Kathleen Wynne's office – and will make a recommendation on recall legislation.

'Terrible Characters'

The need for some kind of mechanism to recall elected municipal politicians is clear for Toronto lawyer and municipal law expert John Mascarin.

"I think it's a good idea," said Mascarin in an interview this week,"it's something they should look at because they're leaving municipal councils prey to some very terrible characters."

He should know.

He's an integrity commissioner himself for a number of communities in Ontario.

"It would be a good idea if there was some mechanism for the public to be able to put forward a referendum or a petition, or some other means to say this member should be removed," he said.

Jerry Flynn, Deputy Mayor of Carleton Place supports Kory Earle's bid to seek recall legislation from the province. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Current law 'toothless'

He described the current sanctions as "toothless." They're primarily limited to a maximum 90-day dock in pay.

But he notes the province has been reluctant to get involved in local politics.

The issue came up most recently over the raucous divide on Toronto council during Mayor Rob Ford's tenure.

Wynne had said she'd look into the issue of recall, but never moved forward on the issue.

Earle said he'd prefer a mechanism that avoids huge expenses for the local community that come with a referendum, for instance.

He said it would be important however to be able to signal to elected officials, who frequently breaking code of conduct rules, that their job could be at risk.