Theatre, music and street festivals hit Ottawa this weekend

Festival season is full steam ahead and this weekend brings Fringe Festival, Franco-Ontarien, Glowfair, Italian Week, Carivibe and Montebello Rockfest.

Fringe festival

Ottawa's largest theatre festival took to the stage Thursday at 2 Daly Ave. The event will showcase more than 50 live shows and will also feature a beer tent and family programs over 10 days.

You can pick up tickets at the door for $12, cash only.

Glowfair

The popular, immersive and one-of a-kind art, music and light festival is back.

Glowfair hits 10 blocks of downtown Bank St. from Thursday to Saturday.

On Friday evening, Glow Yoga hits the pavement. Closer to midnight live bands and three DJs will take to two music stages spinning top 40, throwbacks and hip hop. Tickets are $4.

Tickets for Glowfair's popular Glow Yoga event are already sold out. (Glow Fair/Facebook)

Carivibe Ottawa Caribbean Carnival

Ottawa's largest Caribbean festival kicks off this weekend. The annual opening party, J'Ouvert On The Beach, runs Friday afternoon on Petrie Island from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Then on Saturday the free Carivibe Grand Street Parade will begin marching at 12 p.m. along Wellington, Elgin and Laurier Streets, before ending at City Hall.

Throughout the weekend there will be block, club and beach parties, soccer and volleyball matches. On Sunday it's back to Petrie Island for the Au Revoir/Endless Shades Of Summer closing party beginning at 1 p.m..

Franco-Ontarien Festival

French festival, Franco-Ontarien is taking place from Thursday through Saturday at Major's Hill Park from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.The event brings together thousands from the French community to celebrate live music, theater, street art, and food.

Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. families can enjoy shows for children with shows by Ari cui cui and the Petites Tounes, face painting, inflatable games and mini workshops.

Thousands expected to show up for the annual Franco-Ontarien festival this weekend at Major's Hill Park. (FESTIVAL FRANCO ONTARIEN/Facebook)

Montebello Rockfest

The 13th annual run of the Montebello Rockfest hits the stage. The event is taking place in Montebello, Quebec, less than an hour away from Ottawa.

It will feature more a line up of 70 bands from around the world, including the likes of Atreyu, Lamb of God, Jimmy Eat World, Dropkicks Murphys, Raised Fist and Misconduct.

Italian Week

Catch a laugh all weekend at the Angelo Tsarouchas Comedy Night taking place at Yuk Yuks Ottawa off Elgin Street. Tickets are $20 and the comedian has shows Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Then on Saturday and Sunday it's the Grand Finale Weekend, which will include religious services, dance shows, live music and family paint night Sunday.