Summer is finally here, and it means another busy weekend of events and festivals in Ottawa.

If you're planning on driving this weekend, here's what you need to know before you hit the road:

Three events are taking place at Lansdowne this weekend:

The Ottawa Redblacks play at TD Place Stadium on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

Ottawa Fury FC plays Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

The Heineken Escapade Music Festival happens Saturday on Sunday.

Ticket holders for all three events are encouraged to walk, cycle or use public transit to get to the events. Tickets can be used to ride free on OC Transpo, three hours before and after each event.

The Mooney's Bay area will also see heavier traffic than normal as a result of two events this weekend.

The Dragon Boat Festival is happening at Mooney's Bay Park.

And the Summer Solstice Indigenous Festival is happening at Vincent Massey Park. Parking restrictions will be in effect in the area.

The Sir John A. MacDonald Parkway and Tunney's Pasture area will be affected by the Canadian Road Cycling Championships on Saturday and Sunday. A list of all the roads that will be affected can be found on the city's traffic report website.

Clarence Street will be closed from Dalhousie Street to William Street from Thursday at 6 p.m. to Saturday at 6 a.m. for the Festival de la St-Jean à Ottawa.

Delays are expected in the Rideau Hall area because of the annual CHEO Teddy Bears' Picnic taking place this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Delays are also possible in the Confederation Park area, as the Ottawa Jazz Festival kicks off this weekend.

Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway, Colonel By Drive and Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway will be closed to motorists this Sunday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. as part of NOKIA Sunday Bike Days.