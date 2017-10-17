Canada should approve a controversial technique that allows doctors to create babies using DNA from three people to stop children from inheriting potentially fatal diseases, says an Ottawa fertility doctor.

One in 5,000 babies are born with faulty mitochondria in their cells, which can result in diseases such as muscular dystrophy, major organ failure and severe muscle weakness.

The procedure isn't allowed in Canada and if performed, is punishable under the Criminal Code.

Dr. Arthur Leader, a specialist at the Ottawa Fertility Centre, wants to see that changed.

"It's horrible for the family and they want to avoid having this problem with a second child," said Leader on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning.

"Science has evolved and there is no need to criminalize this activity."

Leader is one of the authors of a commentary supporting three-parent families published in the most recent edition of the Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

To prevent women from passing the defective mitochondria down to their children, scientists remove the faulty DNA from the mother's egg and replace it with healthy DNA from another, donated women's egg.

This can happen before or after fertilization.

'The consequences of not treating is a child who is doomed to die' - Dr. Arthur Leader

The resulting embyro has DNA from its parents and mitochondrial DNA from a donor, but it amounts to less than 1 per cent of the resulting embryo's gene.

According to Leader, the procedure can bring hope to many families wanting children.

"The consequences of not treating is a child who is doomed to die," he said.

"The consequences of treating, it seems so far, is that you'll have a healthy child who will have a meaningful life"

New context to debate

Leader said the Royal Commission on Reproductive Technologies adopted by the federal government said the procedure should be banned in Canada because the methods at the time for doing it were untested and could be unsafe.

But he adds that was 24 years ago and the treatment has significantly improved.

"Science evolves and our ability to do good has changed, so it's time that we evolved," said Leader.

"Over time what was impossible or maybe wasn't considered safe can become possible and safe."

He emphasized there is sufficient medical and ethical oversight in Canada to approve the procedure and dismissed concerns that allowing the mitochondrial DNA replacement will lead to what's referred to as "designer babies," where medical procedures could alter or remove certain genetic traits.

"Yes there are issues because it's the human genome … but we have to separate medical treatment from genetic engineering," said Leader.

"You have to look at it as someone born with a broken leg, and we wouldn't deny them the treatment to fix it."

Last year Britain approved the technique under what Leader described as under very strict regulations and on a case-by-case basis.

He said Canada could bring in similar controls.