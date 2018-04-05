Nine more people have joined a class-action lawsuit accusing a former Ottawa fertility doctor of using his own sperm to inseminate clients, joining two other women who first made the claim in 2016.

Dr. Norman Barwin is alleged to have carried out the inseminations without the women's knowledge or consent, according to a statement of claim filed in the fall of 2016 by Ottawa law firm Nelligan O'Brien Payne.

The class action, which has yet to be certified by a judge, initially claimed Barwin had inseminated two women, but has been amended to add additional complainants, according to a news release from the law firm issued Thursday.

None of the allegations against Barwin, who stopped practising in 2012 and resigned from the Order of Canada in 2014, have been tested in court.

The class-action claims Barwin's DNA matches that of 11 people whose parents went to his fertility clinic.

Sixteen others whose parents went to the clinic also claim they are not a biological match to their fathers.

The amended allegations now include Barwin's time as owner of the Broadview Fertility Clinic and his time at the Ottawa Hospital's General campus, which go as far back as the 1970s.

Half-sisters, same father

The original statement of claim included claims that two women whose parents went to the clinic had DNA that matched Barwin's.

In 1989, Davina and Daniel Dixon approached Barwin for help in conceiving a child. Their daughter Rebecca was born the following summer, but an online DNA test showed her bloodline was almost 60 per cent of Ashkenazi Jewish heritage.

Barwin is a well-known member of the city's Jewish community.

Dixon's DNA was then compared to that of another woman, 25-year-old Kat Palmer, who had also been conceived at the Broadview Fertility Clinic.

Kat Palmer claims Barwin is her biological father. (Kat Palmer)

Palmer had been told by Barwin in an October 2015 email that he was her biological father, according to the statement of claim, after an ancestry website matched her DNA with one of his relatives.

When Palmer's and Dixon's DNA were compared, the test results "concluded that they were half-sisters by way of the same biological father," according to the original statement of claim.

In 2013, Barwin was suspended by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario for two months after he admitted he inseminated four women over a 21-year period with the wrong sperm.

One year later, Barwin resigned from the Order of Canada.