The two young women who died in a crash on Fernbank Road Sunday night have been identified as Michaela Martel and Maddie Clement.

Clement, 17, leaves behind a young daughter, according to Jody Gore, the former girlfriend of Clement's uncle.

"Maddie was an amazing mother. She was devoted to that child," Gore told CBC News on Monday.

Clement was a free spirit and was still looking for direction in life, she added, when her daughter was born about one year ago.

'Complete turnaround'

"I've never seen somebody do a complete turnaround like Maddie did," Gore said. "She was a teenager, obviously, and she became like a 30-year-old mother, overnight."

Martel's family confirmed Monday evening that she was the other victim in the collision.

The schools the victims attended have resource teams available for students and staff "as they deal with news of this tragedy," wrote Ottawa-Carleton District School Board spokesperson Sharlene Hunter in an emailed statement.

Letters will also be sent home to all families at those schools with information about how to support children.

Exams are proceeding normally, but the schools will make "individual modifications as required," Hunter wrote.

Bush party near crash scene

Firefighters, police and paramedics were called to Fernbank Road north of Jinkinson Road at about 9:22 p.m. Sunday.

Clement, Martel and two other teens were in a black Chevrolet Cobalt heading to or from a bush party at the time of the crash, according to Ottawa police Det. Alain Boucher.

The driver of the car was trying to pass another motorist when, for reasons so far unknown, the car swerved off the road and into trees.

Clement and Martel were pronounced dead at the scene.

Maddie Clement, 17, is one of the two young women who died in a crash on Fernbank Road Sunday night. (Facebook)

Clement was a kind person who didn't go out much, said her friend, Cora Duff. Nearly every morning, Clement would check in on her and the two would compare makeup notes, she said.

"As soon as I found out I was in panic mode, making sure everyone else was okay," Duff said. "And then once I got time to myself, it clicked in and I just broke down.

2 other teens still in hospital

The two other teens, a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man, were sent to hospital with traumatic injuries. They were listed in serious but stable condition.

Only one of the four teens was conscious when firefighters arrived, they said, but it's not clear who that was. Investigators also don't know which teen was driving the car at the time.

The Ottawa police collision investigations unit is handling the case.

Fernbank Road was closed from Jinkinson Road to Blacks Side Road. Shortly after 3 p.m., police said the road had reopened.

Ottawa police seek information about fatal crash0:36

On Monday morning, Ottawa police analyze the scene of a crash that left two teen girls dead and another two teens seriously injured. (Andrew Foote/CBC)