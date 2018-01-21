Skip to Main Content
Woman stole fentanyl from Hull pharmacy, police say



Police in Gatineau are investigating after a woman allegedly walked into a local pharmacy, threatened the clerk, and made off with an unknown quantity of fentanyl.



Gatineau police are investigating after a woman allegedly walked into a pharmacy in the city's Hull sector, threatened the clerk, and made off with an unknown amount of fentanyl. (CBC)

Police in Gatineau, Que., are looking for a woman who allegedly walked into a local pharmacy, threatened the clerk, and made off with an unknown quantity of fentanyl.

The theft from the Familiprix pharmacy on St. Joseph Boulevard in the city's Hull sector happened at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, police said.

The woman was unarmed and no one was hurt in the robbery, police said. 

Police are still trying to figure out how much of the powerful opioid was taken from the pharmacy.

The pharmacy was also robbed on Jan. 11, but police could not confirm to Radio-Canada whether fentanyl was also stolen during that theft. 

