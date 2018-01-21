Police in Gatineau, Que., are looking for a woman who allegedly walked into a local pharmacy, threatened the clerk, and made off with an unknown quantity of fentanyl.

The theft from the Familiprix pharmacy on St. Joseph Boulevard in the city's Hull sector happened at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, police said.

The woman was unarmed and no one was hurt in the robbery, police said.

Police are still trying to figure out how much of the powerful opioid was taken from the pharmacy.

The pharmacy was also robbed on Jan. 11, but police could not confirm to Radio-Canada whether fentanyl was also stolen during that theft.