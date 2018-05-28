Fentanyl found in purple putty seized by police

Lab tests have confirmed a purple putty-like substance Ottawa police found during a drug raid contained both heroin and fentanyl.

Police seized the substance earlier this month while executing a search warrant at an apartment in Vanier.

It was found along with cocaine, crack cocaine, cannabis and police suspected at the time that it might contain fentanyl.

Health Canada's lab tests confirm the presence of fentanyl, the deadly street drug blamed for nearly three quarters of all accidental opioid-related deaths last year.

Fentanyl has been found laced in other drugs and in a number of forms, but this was the first time Ottawa police had seen it in the putty form.

Police encouraged anyone using drugs to know the risks and call 911 in the event of an overdose.