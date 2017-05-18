Four people are facing fentanyl and methamphetamine possession charges after a bust in Pembroke, Ont., on Tuesday.

Ontario Provincial Police executed a search warrant at a home in the city, OPP said in a media release issued Wednesday.

Police arrested two men aged 34 and 36 and two women, 31 and 33. All four are from Pembroke,

The charges against them include meth and fentanyl possession, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and failing to comply with bail conditions, OPP said.

They were released from custody on a promise to appear in court in June.