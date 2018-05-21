Fence fire spreads to home in Blackburn Hamlet
Flames moved from to second floor of house, Ottawa Fire Services said
Ottawa firefighters battled flames that spread from a fence to a house on Northpark Drive in Blackburn Hamlet Monday afternoon.
According to Ottawa Fire Services, the fire moved from the fence to the home's garage and then spread to the second floor, where it emitted heavy black smoke.
The fire was under control by 3:25 p.m. and there were no reported injuries.
A fire investigator is on the scene to determine the cause, Ottawa Fire Services said.
Ottawa Fire on scene of a 2-Alarm fire in a single family home at 5 Northpark Drive in Blackburn Hamlet. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OTTcity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OTTcity</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottfire?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottfire</a> <a href="https://t.co/sgvCZH5GB5">pic.twitter.com/sgvCZH5GB5</a>—@OFSFirePhoto