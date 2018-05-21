Skip to Main Content
Fence fire spreads to home in Blackburn Hamlet

Ottawa firefighters battled flames that spread from a fence to the second floor of a house on Northpark Drive in Blackburn Hamlet Monday afternoon.

Flames moved from to second floor of house, Ottawa Fire Services said

Ottawa firefighters battled flames that spread from a fence to a house on Northpark Drive in Blackburn Hamlet Monday afternoon. 

According to Ottawa Fire Services, the fire moved from the fence to the home's garage and then spread to the second floor, where it emitted heavy black smoke.

The fire was under control by 3:25 p.m. and there were no reported injuries. 

A fire investigator is on the scene to determine the cause, Ottawa Fire Services said. 

