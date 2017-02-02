First, the federal government called for applications to be on the National Capital Commission's board of directors. Now, its taking applications for the top job at the NCC.

NCC Chair Russ Mills' term is up in April. The government is asking "diverse and talented Canadians" interested in the job to put their names forward.

It's a key role in shaping the look, development and heritage conservation of the capital, and pays an annual retainer of $8,000 to $9,400, with a per diem of $310 to $375.

The call for applications indicates the government is looking for someone with "bilingual proficiency" and may give preference to someone who is a woman, an Indigenous Canada, a person with a disability or member of a visible minority.

Applicants need to have had experience on a board of directors — preferably as a chairperson — and experience dealing with senior officials in government and in the private sector. Understanding land deals would also be an asset, considering the NCC is one of the largest land holders in the capital region.

Applications close on February 27.