Ottawa police homicide detectives are investigating the city's 10th homicide of 2017 after a shooting on Iris Street Monday night.

Officers and paramedics were called to the 2700 block of Iris Street at 9:35 p.m. after reports of shots fired.

A staff member at the Big Rig Kitchen and Brewery restaurant told CBC News the incident happened near the parking lot.

A 36-year-old man suffered "multi-system trauma with injuries consistent with being shot," paramedics said in a release.

The victim was taken to the Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus trauma unit. He was listed in critical condition but later died, police confirmed Tuesday morning.

The investigation continues. No arrests have been made.

36 y/o man shot around 9:30 last night at Iris Plaza. He died in hospital. Parking lot taped off for investigation. https://t.co/XEJA89LeTX pic.twitter.com/s0GXbDTL4w — @amkfoote