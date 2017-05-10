A man has died after a head-on collision between a transport truck and another vehicle on Highway 138 north of Cornwall, Ont.

Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry OPP say at about 6 a.m. Wednesday, a passenger vehicle driving north on Highway 138 collided head-on with a southbound transport truck north of Willy Allan Road.

The man driving the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver was not injured. Both drivers were the only ones in their vehicles.

The name of the victim is being withheld until his next-of-kin is contacted.

Highway 138 remains closed between Willy Allan Road and County Road 43 as police continue their investigation.

OPP are asking anyone with information on the crash to call them at 1-888-310-1122.