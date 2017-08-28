One person has died in a single-vehicle crash near White Lake, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The crash happened on White Lake Road near the village of White Lake at about 6:30 a.m. Monday.

The lone male driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

White Lake Road is closed while investigators probe the scene, and detours are in place. Traffic is being rerouted onto Highland Road to Waba Road, Waba Road to Robertson Line and back to White Lake Road. Alternately, vehicles may also use Kippen Road to Stewartville Road.