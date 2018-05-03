Fatal crash closes Highway 132 near Renfrew
One person was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 132 in Admaston Bromley Township Thursday morning.
OPP are investigating the crash, which happened between Whalen and Ferguslea roads, about 10 kilometres southwest of Renfrew.
Police have set up detours and would not say how long the road would be closed.
No further details were immediately available.
