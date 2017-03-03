A man died in a single-vehicle crash in rural west Ottawa late Thursday night, police say.

It happened on Panmure Road at Upper Dwyer Hill Road, just west of a Highway 417 off-ramp, at about 10:30 p.m.

The name of the victim is not being released, pending the notification of next of kin.

Panmure Road was closed between the off-ramp and Ramsay Concession 12, and Upper Dwyer Hill Road was closed between Grainger Park and Vauhan Side roads, but they have since reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa police collision investigation unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2481, or Crime Stoppers at 613-233-8477 (TIPS) — toll free at 1-800-222-8477.