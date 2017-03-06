One person is dead after a collision in rural east Ottawa Monday afternoon, police have confirmed.

Emergency crews were called to the crash at the intersection of Navan and Milton roads at around 1:30 p.m.

Around 45 minutes later, police confirmed a male had died in the crash.

UPDATE | One male has succumbed to his injuries on scene of the collision at Milton Rd. and Navan Rd. Please avoid the area. #otttraffic https://t.co/OWx89qJAyU — @OttawaPolice

Navan Road remains closed in both directions between Canary and Mustang streets.