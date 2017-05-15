Ottawa police are asking the public to avoid the area of Mitch Owens and Bowesville roads after a fatal crash between a dump truck and a car.

Several people called 911 at around 10:49 a.m. Monday to report two vehicles on fire, Ottawa Fire Services said in a news release.

The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene, paramedics said.

The driver of the dump truck was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police said the area will likely be closed to traffic for several hours.

The intersection was the site of two other serious crashes within the past year.

Teen sisters Rahema and Elizabeth Muzaliwa died in December when their car collided with a dump truck.

A four-vehicle crash in August 2016 left five people injured, one of them critically.