A man was killed when the car he was driving was rear-ended on Highway 50 in Gatineau early this morning.

The eastbound lanes of the highway are closed between Boulevard de La Vérendrye and Montée Paiement as police investigate the crash.

Quebec provincial police said the man was travelling on the highway in a red car when he was hit from behind by a black SUV around 6 a.m. The driver and passengers in the SUV were not injured.

The identity of the man who was killed has not been released.

The road remained closed at 10:30 a.m.