Police are investigating the death of a man who was found on Highway 5 Saturday afternoon in Gatineau.

The man was found on the highway at around 4 p.m., police said, and was later pronounced dead in hospital.

A stretch of Highway 5 northbound near the Galeries de Hull shopping centre was closed to traffic, as were nearby entrance and exit ramps to Highway 50.

Highway 5 northbound is expected to remain closed for most of Saturday evening, police said, from the Maisonneuve/Fournier exit to Casino du Lac-Leamy.

No details about the victim have been released.