A man died in a crash on Highway 417's eastbound lanes near Carling Avenue early Friday morning, and all eastbound lanes of the highway are closed.

The two-vehicle crash happened just before 6 a.m.

The man driving one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Ottawa paramedics.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered a minor injury and did not need to be taken to hospital.

No other details were immediately available.

OPP are investigating.