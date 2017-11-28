Skip to Main Content
2 dead in 5-vehicle crash on Highway 401 near Prescott, Ont.

Two people are dead and another was airlifted to hospital in critical condition after a five-vehicle crash on Highway 401 eastbound Monday night.

Highway 401 eastbound lanes closed between County Road 15 and County Road 44

Grenville County OPP are investigating a five-vehicle crash on Highway 401 that left two people dead, one person critically injured, and three others injured.

It happened at about 10:30 p.m. on the eastbound lanes between Highway 416 and Precott, Ont., OPP said in a media release.

Two tractor trailers and three passenger vehicles collided. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, another was airlifted to hospital and three others were taken to hospital by land ambulances.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

A 60-year-old man from Brossard, Que., was arrested for dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm.

The Monday night collision on the eastbound lanes of the 401 follows a Monday afternoon crash involving two tractor trailers on the same stretch of highway westbound. The westbound lanes also remain closed, OPP said.

