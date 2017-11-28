2 dead in 5-vehicle crash on Highway 401 near Prescott, Ont.

Two people are dead and another was airlifted to hospital in critical condition after a five-vehicle crash on Highway 401 eastbound Monday night.

It happened at about 10:30 p.m. on the eastbound lanes between Highway 416 and Precott, Ont., OPP said in a media release.

Two tractor trailers and three passenger vehicles collided. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, another was airlifted to hospital and three others were taken to hospital by land ambulances.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

A 60-year-old man from Brossard, Que., was arrested for dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm.

UPDATE Road Closure: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy401?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy401</a> EB at Maitland Rd <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Prescott?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Prescott</a> - Hwy remains CLOSED. Reopening time unknown ^jp <a href="https://t.co/r4eIFmGLXa">pic.twitter.com/r4eIFmGLXa</a> —@OPP_COMM_ER

The Monday night collision on the eastbound lanes of the 401 follows a Monday afternoon crash involving two tractor trailers on the same stretch of highway westbound. The westbound lanes also remain closed, OPP said.