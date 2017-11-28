2 dead in 5-vehicle crash on Highway 401 near Prescott, Ont.
Highway 401 eastbound lanes closed between County Road 15 and County Road 44
Two people are dead and another was airlifted to hospital in critical condition after a five-vehicle crash on Highway 401 eastbound Monday night.
It happened at about 10:30 p.m. on the eastbound lanes between Highway 416 and Precott, Ont., OPP said in a media release.
Two tractor trailers and three passenger vehicles collided. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, another was airlifted to hospital and three others were taken to hospital by land ambulances.
The identities of the victims have not been released.
A 60-year-old man from Brossard, Que., was arrested for dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm.
UPDATE Road Closure: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy401?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy401</a> EB at Maitland Rd <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Prescott?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Prescott</a> - Hwy remains CLOSED. Reopening time unknown ^jp <a href="https://t.co/r4eIFmGLXa">pic.twitter.com/r4eIFmGLXa</a>—@OPP_COMM_ER
The Monday night collision on the eastbound lanes of the 401 follows a Monday afternoon crash involving two tractor trailers on the same stretch of highway westbound. The westbound lanes also remain closed, OPP said.
UPDATE: COLLISION: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy401?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy401</a> WB lanes remain CLOSED at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Hwy416?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Hwy416</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Prescott?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Prescott</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Johnstown?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Johnstown</a> - Reopening time unknown. ^jp <a href="https://t.co/fb6fY1lO5B">pic.twitter.com/fb6fY1lO5B</a>—@OPP_COMM_ER
Popular now in news
- 1196 reading nowAnalysis
'This feels very modern': How Meghan Markle could nudge the House of Windsor into the future
Cheers and tears after Supreme Court upholds murder convictions of Calgary couple who beat girl to death
- New
Birds can evolve so fast that scientists can watch it happen
- New
Single mom says she's battled the CRA for 6 months over child benefit — with no result
Water got in missing sub's snorkel, caused short circuit, Argentine navy says