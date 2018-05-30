Driver dead in tractor-trailer crash on Highway 401

One person is dead in a Wednesday morning collision between two tractor-trailers in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 east of Belleville, Ont.

One of the tractor-trailers caught fire in the crash, which happened between Deseronto Road and Highway 49.

The driver of the vehicle that caught fire died at the scene, Ontario Provincial Police confirmed.

Collision investigators are at the scene, OPP said.

Highway 401 westbound is closed and is expected to be closed for an extended period of time, police said. Traffic is being rerouted off the highway at Deseronto Road.