Driver dead in tractor-trailer crash on Highway 401

One person is dead in a Wednesday morning collision between two tractor-trailers in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 east of Belleville, Ont.

Highway 401 westbound lanes closed at Deseronto Road

A tractor trailer caught fire on Highway 401 Wednesday morning. One driver is dead, police confirm. (OPP)

One of the tractor-trailers caught fire in the crash, which happened between Deseronto Road and Highway 49. 

The driver of the vehicle that caught fire died at the scene, Ontario Provincial Police confirmed.

Collision investigators are at the scene, OPP said.

Highway 401 westbound is closed and is expected to be closed for an extended period of time, police said. Traffic is being rerouted off the highway at Deseronto Road.

Police collision investigators remain at the scene of the fatal crash on Highway 401 near Deseronto, Ont., on Wednesday, May 30. (Frederic Pepin/Radio-Canada)

