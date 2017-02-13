The driver and passenger of a car died after a head-on crash with a pickup truck on County Road 2 west of Gananoque, Ont., on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. between Island View Drive and Willowbank Road, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.

A 58-year-old man from Cornwall, Ont., who was driving the car, died at the scene, while an 85-year-old man from Frontenac Islands, who was a passenger in the car, was taken to hospital in Kingston where he died of his injuries, police said.

The 59-year-old woman who was driving the pickup truck was taken to hospital in Kingston with injuries that were not considered life threatening, police said.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.