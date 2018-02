One person has been killed in a two-car collision in west Ottawa, according to police.

Police said they received a call around 6:40 p.m. about a collision on McBean Street near Bowrin Road.

A second person involved in the collision sustained only minor injuries, according to paramedics.

Collision investigators are on the scene. McBean Street is currently closed between Bowrin Road and Dobson Lane, according to a police news release.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.