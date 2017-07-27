One person is dead after a collision in South Dundas Township on Thursday, according to OPP.

Shortly after midnight, a Mazda 6 travelling southbound on County Road 16 near Jackson Road drove off the road and hit a tree. The vehicle caught fire after crashing.

The lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead when police and firefighters arrived. The identity of the dead driver is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.

The roads were closed after the collision, but have since reopened.

Police are investigating. ​