One person is dead and another is in hospital with serious injuries after a three-car crash near Carlsbad Springs.

The collision happened on Boundary Road at the eastbound exit of Highway 417 around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Paramedics from Ottawa and Cornwall treated three people for traumatic injuries.

Police said a 49-year-old man was taken to the trauma unit in critical condition. He had severe multi-system trauma, paramedics said in a news release.

Another man, 30, was taken to hospital with a closed head injury and spinal injuries. Police said he later died.

A 42-year-old woman had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Ottawa police would like anyone who witnessed the crash and stopped to help to contact the Collision Investigations Unit.