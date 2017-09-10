A 9-year-old boy is dead after a single vehicle ATV crash west of Trenton.

Emergency services were called to Carman Road near Nichols Road, northwest of Trenton around 3:50 p.m. on Saturday after reports a side-by-side off-road vehicle had crashed, Ontario Provincial Police said in a release.

The boy was pronounced dead in hospital Sunday.

A 10-year-old boy was also taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigators are assisting in the investigation.

The names are not being released and it's not known whether the boys were related.