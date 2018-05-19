Art of glass: Italian fashion show features elaborate glass costumes from Ottawa

It won't be quite like walking on thin ice, but models in a fashion show in Murano, Italy, will be strutting down a catwalk Saturday that doesn't appear to be much steadier.

The Murano waterways will serve as the catwalk for Laura Doneder's glass fashion show, a special event that's part of the Glass Art Society annual conference, featuring the creations of artists from around the world.

Donefer is a glass artist herself based out of Harrowsmith, Ont., just outside of Kingston.

She told CBC Radio's All In A Day by phone from Italy that this is the 13th glass fashion show she's organized but the first on water, and that it's going to be a spectacle.

"It's kind of like a crazy dream come true, you know. I've been a glass artist for 35 years. I have my work in a lot of museums but these glass fashion shows are for fun and entertainment for the glass artists," she said. "To come to Murano, which is the glass island, historically, is incredible."

Fashion show organizer and glass artist Laura Donefer stands with two of her award-winning pieces at the Ringling Museum in Sarasota, Florida. (Submitted)

Border problems

All the costumes are, of course, made from glass. They make for hefty fashion statements, and Donefor said the FedEx fees to ship everything to Italy were high.

It's also a head scratcher for customs agents, who come across the artists in airports on their way to Italy with boxes and suitcases full of heavy pieces of colourful glass.

Donefor said she wrote an official letter for each artist in the fashion show to help them get across the border.

"I have people coming from all over the world. One person was stuck in the United States for hours because [the Transportation Security Administration] confiscated her box and she missed her plane. Air Canada lost another half of a costume," she said. "I've done this before and we always have some problems."

Not for the weak

Some costumes, Donefer said, will be lit up, but they certainly won't be light.

"The woman from Ottawa [artist Charlynne Lafontaine], her costume is a giant all-glass wolf head with epaulet shoulders that weighs about 15 pounds, each shoulder. And the glass looked like fur," she said. "That costume weighs about, altogether, 45 pounds."

Donefer will be decked out in a 75-pound costume for the show.

"It's almost like architectural glass, made out of hundreds of small recycled tubes," she said. "And with lights that flash, so it's gonna flash pink and black. It's stupendous. But if I did fall overboard I would sink to the bottom, so I have a handy tab in case of emergencies [that I can pull] and it will just fall off."

Canadian artist Jin Won Han created this piece for last year's fashion show. (Submitted)

'A giant party'

Donefor's mother is one of the models and will be wearing something just as elaborate as her daughter's costume.

"It's bright pink cloth and I've tied all of these round glass balls that are lime green and pink all around, and then I've made her this crazy hat with some more glass balls on it," the artist said.

Although Donefor said they'll be strutting on sturdy gondolas, she doesn't want to take any chances and plans to actually tie her mother down.

"Because my mother, she's a live wire, and we actually have music in the boat so we actually dance as well, and she's a zumba queen," she said with a laugh. "I don't want her to get too exuberant with her movements."

And even with the travel delays, the effort to get everything in place for Saturday and the possible head-butting she might do with her mother despite the well-meaning intentions, Donefer is already having a good time.

"We're all here now," she said. "It's giant party."