Ottawa police issued a warrant Friday for the arrest of Farah Handule on a charge of second-degree murder. Handule has been charged in relation to the death of Hamzeh Serhan on Sept. 20, 2017. (Ottawa Police )

Ottawa police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Farah Handule in relation to the killing of Hamzeh Serhan.

Handule, 20, is from Toronto and has been charged with second-degree murder.

Serhan was shot on Caldwell Avenue in Ottawa's Carlington neighbourhood on Sept. 20, 2017. He was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.

Serhan was the city's 12th homicide of the year.

Police are asking for public assistance in looking for Handule. A statement released by police describes him as 6'1" and 150 lbs with a dark complexion.

If anyone from the public sees Handule, call police, the statement says.

Police say Handule may be armed and is considered dangerous.