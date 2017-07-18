The City of Gatineau has awarded the family of Thérèse Gauvreau $115,000 after police admitted they made a mistake by taking more than 30 minutes to respond to the elderly woman's homicide in January.

Gauvreau, 83, was killed at a home at 171 Boul. de la Cité-des-jeunes on Jan. 18. Police were called to the neighbourhood after receiving a 911 call about an agitated man acting suspiciously. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man at the back of the home. Soon after, officers discovered a woman's body.

Jean-François Dupuis, 21, was charged with second-degree murder in Gauvreau's death, but the homicide raised more questions after the family complained about the length of time it took for police to arrive.

On Tuesday, the City of Gatineau confirmed it had reached an out-of-court settlement on July 5 after receiving a formal notice from her family.

In June, Gatineau police Chief Mario Harel said in his eight years in charge of the force he'd never seen a 911 call handled so badly. The agent who took the call no longer works for the police service, Harel said at the time.

According to a report into the police response, the agent who took the call made an error when coding it. The call wasn't listed as a priority, which delayed the police response by 31 minutes.

Although the police chief said there is no way to know for certain whether or not a quicker police response would have saved Gauvreau's life, he called for more staff and other improvements to its 911 call centre to help prevent future errors like this one.