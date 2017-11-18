Two adults and two children have been left temporarily homeless after fire broke out at a house in Stittsville Saturday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to a bungalow at 27 Woodwind Cres. shortly after 2:30 p.m. following a 911 call, Ottawa Fire Services said in a media release.

Flames were coming from the back of the house, the fire department said.

While firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the exterior fire, they required another half an hour to halt the spread of flames in the attic and roof.

The fire was declared under control at 3:16 p.m.

The family was already outside the home by the time crews arrived on the scene, Ottawa Fire Services said. No one was hurt in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage estimates have not been released.