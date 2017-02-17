Family Day is a provincial holiday in Ontario, meaning that people who work in the Outaouais will have a normal business schedule and federal government operations are running.

But for people in Ottawa, there are some closures and schedule changes on Feb. 20 to keep in mind.

OPEN

The Rideau Canal is open on Family Day, the final day of Winterlude, weather permitting.

The Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., with the heated changing facility open starting at 8 a.m. Mayor Jim Watson is hosting the annual family day skating party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and it includes free coffee and hot chocolate.

The skating court at Lansdowne Park is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., with the changing facility open at 8 a.m., weather permitting.

The Ben Franklin Place skating rink at 101 Centrepointe Dr., is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., weather permitting.

Public skating will also be offered at the Bob McQuarrie Recreation Complex, the Jim Durrell Recreation Complex and the Goulbourn Recreation Complex. Check ottawa.ca for details.

Pools, arenas and fitness centres will be operating on modified hours, and there will be changes to schedules for public swimming, aquafitness and other programs. Again, check ottawa.ca for more information.

Most museums, including the Canadian War Museum, the National Gallery of Canada and the Canadian Museum of Nature are open.

The Barbara Ann Scott Gallery, Karsh Masson Gallery and OAG Annex at City Hall are open.

OC Transpo will operate a revised weekday schedule with minor reductions. Customer service centres will be open from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m., aside from the Rideau Centre office which opens at 10 a.m.

All City of Ottawa parking regulations and restrictions apply on Family Day.

The Rideau Centre is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Stores in the ByWard Market and the Glebe are also open.

The Loblaws grocery store at 363 Rideau St. is open.

CLOSED