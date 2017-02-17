Family Day is a provincial holiday in Ontario, meaning that people who work in the Outaouais will have a normal business schedule and federal government operations are running.

But for people in Ottawa, there are some closures and schedule changes on Feb. 20 to keep in mind.

OPEN

  • The Rideau Canal is open on Family Day, the final day of Winterlude, weather permitting.
  • The Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., with the heated changing facility open starting at 8 a.m. Mayor Jim Watson is hosting the annual family day skating party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and it includes free coffee and hot chocolate.
  • The skating court at Lansdowne Park is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., with the changing facility open at 8 a.m., weather permitting.
  • The Ben Franklin Place skating rink at 101 Centrepointe Dr., is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., weather permitting.
  • Public skating will also be offered at the Bob McQuarrie Recreation Complex, the Jim Durrell Recreation Complex and the Goulbourn Recreation Complex. Check ottawa.ca for details.
  • Pools, arenas and fitness centres will be operating on modified hours, and there will be changes to schedules for public swimming, aquafitness and other programs. Again, check ottawa.ca for more information.
  • Most museums, including the Canadian War Museum, the National Gallery of Canada and the Canadian Museum of Nature are open.
  • The Barbara Ann Scott Gallery, Karsh Masson Gallery and OAG Annex at City Hall are open.
  • OC Transpo will operate a revised weekday schedule with minor reductions. Customer service centres will be open from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m., aside from the Rideau Centre office which opens at 10 a.m.
  • All City of Ottawa parking regulations and restrictions apply on Family Day.
  • The Rideau Centre is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Stores in the ByWard Market and the Glebe are also open.
  • The Loblaws grocery store at 363 Rideau St. is open.

CLOSED

  • All LCBO and Beer Store locations are closed.
  • Most grocery stores are closed.
  • Most malls are closed, including Bayshore, St. Laurent, Place d'Orleans, Tanger Outlets and Carlingwood.
  • All Ottawa Public Library branches, as well as city archives services, are closed.
  • Most Ottawa Public Health clinics will be closed, although the Site Mobile Van will operate on its normal schedule from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
  • City of Ottawa client service centres and daycare centres are closed.
  • There will be no curbside or multi-residential garbage, green bin, recycling or bulky item collection on Monday. Collection will be delayed by one day for the entire week, aside from multi-residential garbage pickup, which will not be delayed.
  • The provincial courthouse is closed.