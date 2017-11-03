Should we keep springing forward and falling back, or shouldn't we?

The debate over daylight saving time and its colder, darker opposite may not be as old as time itself, but it sure feels that way.

This Saturday night before going to bed, you'll have to turn back time by an hour on those devices that don't do it automatically — microwaves, dashboard displays and those pesky grandfather clocks.

Then if you're lucky you can steal an extra hour of sleep on Sunday morning. Or if you have small children, chances are you'll be getting up extra early.

CBC Ottawa asked you to chime in on the return to standard time, and here's what you had to say.

Wish we'd choose one and stick with it. DST or ST ... either/or then make it so across Canada. — @qtpie57

Keep daylight savings time, don't switch back to regular time. — @KrankyKanuck

End DST! An utterly useless exercise twice a year. It's hard enough getting up for work without this unnecessary nonsense — @Pete_Att

Flat out sadistic to parents of young children. Also a known traffic safety hazard. It literally kills people the next day. — @redden0t8

I'll take the extra hour - It's the Spring that's the killer - but yeah... hate it. — @ottawagigposter