Should we keep springing forward and falling back, or shouldn't we?

The debate over daylight saving time and its colder, darker opposite may not be as old as time itself, but it sure feels that way.

This Saturday night before going to bed, you'll have to turn back time by an hour on those devices that don't do it automatically — microwaves, dashboard displays and those pesky grandfather clocks. 

Then if you're lucky you can steal an extra hour of sleep on Sunday morning. Or if you have small children, chances are you'll be getting up extra early.  

CBC Ottawa asked you to chime in on the return to standard time, and here's what you had to say.