Falcon statue flies coop in alleged theft

A sculpture of a peregrine falcon that usually stands guard on the George Dunbar Bridge on Bronson Avenue has mysteriously disappeared.

Ottawa artist Christoper Griffin, who created the sculpture in 2014, said a concerned citizen contacted him about the suspected theft late Monday night.

Griffin sent his contractor to the area to investigate, fearing the bird had simply fallen off the bridge's railing, where it was perched.

But upon further investigation, Griffin said it appeared the sculpture had been stolen.

"There's a stainless steel bracket that we installed on the bridge that went right up into the sculpture itself, and it was actually snapped at the weld," he said.

The concrete sculpture weighs around 32 kilograms, so it would have been no easy feat to make off with it, he said.

The falcon was one of three along that stretch of Bronson Avenue. They were placed there in 2014 as part of the same project that included a mural in the underpass below the bridge.

The remaining two sculptures were untouched, Griffin said.

Bird statues targeted

It's not the first time one of Griffin's bird sculptures has been snatched by a person or persons unknown.

In November 2016, a 57-kilogram concrete raven vanished from outside his studio at the corner of Gladstone Avenue and Kent Street.

It was returned a week later, albeit with a small addition — an eye drawn on the bird with a marker.

This concrete raven was stolen from outside Griffin's studio in November 2016. (Christopher Griffin)

Despite the disappointment, Griffin said he's not taking the alleged theft too personally.

"In a strange way, it's a bit of a compliment," he said. "I guess someone wants a peregrine falcon sculpture in their home."