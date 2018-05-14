Man charged in fake Uber driver sexual assault investigation

A 37-year-old man has turned himself in after Ottawa police warned the public about a fake Uber driver who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in the ByWard Market.

The Ottawa man is facing two charges of sexual assault, police said in a news release issued Monday.

In the early morning hours of May 10, a man posed as an Uber driver in the market and offered a ride to a woman in her late 20s. He then assaulted her in his car, police allege.

According to police, a second woman came forward May 11 and investigators believe there may be more victims.