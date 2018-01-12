An Ottawa man accused of posing as an Uber driver to steal from his unsuspecting passengers is facing several charges including sexual assault and fraud.

Ottawa police charged Sami Hassan Khreis, 37, Friday.

Police received reports in December about a man posing as an Uber driver in order to steal money from victims.

According to a warning issued by police earlier this week, the man would wait for women who appeared intoxicated to emerge from bars and restaurants, often in the ByWard Market, and tell them he was an Uber driver.

Once they accepted a ride, he obtained their debit or credit cards and used a card skimmer to get their PIN. He would later withdraw large amounts of cash from an ATM, police said.

It at least one case, Khreis is accused of sexually assaulting his passenger.

Khreis is charged with:

One count of sexual assault.

Three counts of fraud.

Two counts of theft of a credit card

One count of theft.

Two counts of using false pretenses.

One count of obtaining property by crime.

One count of failing to comply with a probation order.

Khreis appeared in court Friday.

The investigation is ongoing, Ottawa police said, and asked anyone with information to contact them.

